Phil Gould advice on Sonny Bill Williams comeback, Toronto Wolfpack

If Sonny Bill Williams picked up the phone to Phil Gould and asked for advice, he would get a simple reply: Don’t do it.

Since the news broke that the champion code-hopper’s Toronto Wolfpack were withdrawing from the Super League for financial reasons, the clamour to land him back in the NRL has been extraordinary.

Nevermind that the logistics of a shortened season and a two-week quarantine period make him a gun for hire for the shortest of short windows.

Nevermind either that he’ll be 35 in August and hasn’t set the world on fire since joining the Super League on an extraordinary $10 million deal.

If you believe all the reports and speculation just about every one of the 16 clubs is lining up around the corner to greet the superstar at Sydney airport and get him into their colours for a brief fling ASAP.

Nine News reporter Danny Weidler last night revealed the Roosters had “discussed internally” bringing their 2013 premiership star back to the club as the icing on the cake of a side already in a strong position to win a third straight premiership.

Weidler added that half a dozen clubs had discussed making a play for the dual-international, with the Dragons reportedly looking at the possibility of using the money they have available through Jack de Belin’s salary cap exemption to bolster their roster in a push to make the finals.

Yet, according to Gould the ageing star may not be able to deliver the kind of value many clubs would expect of him in such a short time frame.

In fact, if Gould was asked his opinion by the player, he’d encourage him to strongly consider what he has to gain from a return to the NRL, particularly when he now has a perfect window for the fight that would give him his biggest pay day in his boxing career.

“My advice, well to do what your heart says I guess,” Gould told James Bracey for Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“I couldn’t see why he’d want to do it, I really don’t. Why would he want to come back for half a season in the NRL at his age and stage in life?

“Personally I wouldn’t do it. But I don’t know what drives him or whether he thinks he’s got something to offer, I don’t know.”

Gould added that if he was to make an NRL comeback it would only make sense to do so for a club with a realistic chance of playing finals, given he would likely be available for a maximum of eight regular season games after a 14-day quarantine period.

Then the conversation switched gears to a highly-anticipated date in the boxing ring with Gould’s Nine colleague Paul Gallen.

“He could do that, yeah, he’d be fit enough to handle Gal,” Gould said, adding, tongue firmly in cheek, “Gal’s hitting the pavements, he’s out running as we speak. He’s ready to go, ‘finally I’m going to corner this Kiwi,’ you know.

“Gal walks the streets with a contract, any big bloke (he sees) he says ‘do you want to fight me?’ He’s trying to get someone in the ring.”

An SBW vs Gallen fight has been talked about for years.

Both have undefeated records, with the Kiwi winning all seven of his fights – although his unanimous decision win over South African Francois Botha in particular was contentious – and the former Sharks captain winning of his 10 fights to go with a draw against AFL legend Barry Hall.

Gallen has a fight scheduled with Kiwi former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Hunt on October 31 but he’s never been shy to say a fight with Sonny Bill is what he really wants.

However, if Williams is to step back into the squared circle professionally for the first time since he retained the New Zealand heavyweight title in 2015, it might be Hall, not Gallen, standing opposite him.

Earlier this year Danny Green, who promoted Hall’s fight with Gallen, told The Daily Telegraph that the former Swans captain had been spoken about as Williams’next opponent in the ring.

“We’ve spoken to [SBW’s manager] Khoder [Nasser] and they’re on board. We’ll do it in Sydney later this year, when Sonny Bill is available,” Green said back in February.

“I’ve done two previous deals with Khoder and it’s always been a handshake.

“I trust him. Barry’s keen, they’re keen.”

A fight against Hall or Gallen would certainly be more financially lucrative for Williams than a return to the NRL.

While Gould said he didn’t think Sonny Bill was financially motivated at this stage of his career, it could prove a more tempting option than putting his NRL legacy back on the line.

“I see no point in him coming back whatsoever, that’s my realistic view,” Gould concluded.

“Would I like to see it? Yeah I’d love to see Sonny come back and play again, but I wouldn’t like him to find out that it’s not really in his heart to do it.”

