Perry Mason Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

If ever you had a bit of uncertainty about whether or not HBO’s Perry Mason was a limited series, wonder no more: The cable network has renewed the 1930s-set drama for a second season.

Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys as the titular Los Angeles private investigator. The currently airing first season finds Perry investigating a gruesome, sensational child murder that has implications at the very highest levels of power in the city, while the detective also struggles with his personal demons as a recently divorced veteran of the Great War. The supporting cast includes Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, and John Lithgow. It’s a reboot of the iconic TV character famously played by Raymond Burr from 1957 until his death in 1993. It’s executive-produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, and created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. In his review of the show for TV Guide, Keith Phipps said Perry Mason was almost a great series, thanks to Rhys’ excellent performance, and looked forward to a second season that hopefully had a stronger story.

According to HBO, the series premiere was the network’s most-watched premiere in almost two years, besting recent hits like Watchmen and The Outsider, the former of which is unlikely to return for a second season, while there’s been no word either way on the latter.

Perry Mason airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Matthew Rhys, Perry MasonPhoto: Merrick Morton/HBO