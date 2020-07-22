Patrick Dangerfield says Australia has a ‘long way to go’ to make sport a safe environment for Indigenous players

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield has declared that Australia has “a long way to go” before sport can be considered a safe environment for Indigenous Australians.

Dangerfield, who is the president of the AFL Players’ Association, admitted that he was left “disappointed” by the recent controversy surrounding the pneumococcal vaccine administered by the league to its Indigenous players.

The AFL has since apologised for its lack of communication, and the Geelong vice-captain said the league had missed the mark with how it initially handled the vaccines.

“We were really disappointed and it’s as simple as that,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“It’s something that we weren’t involved with and clearly the AFL has since acknowledged that.

Patrick Dangerfield says he was left disappointed by the AFL’s handling of the pneumococcal vaccines (Getty)

“There should be a pretty clear structure in place in terms of how we educate players on the processes that are going forward, rather than miss the mark the way that we have.

“Things clearly need to change in terms of how it’s handled.”

Dangerfield also touched on the difficulties faced by his Indigenous counterparts, a number of whom have been the target of racial vilification this season, particularly on social media platforms.

Carlton veteran Eddie Betts has been the target of numerous attacks, while West Coast’s Liam Ryan and Melbourne’s Harley Bennell have also been targeted this season.

The 30-year-old referenced a cultural awareness program run by the AFLPA’s Indigenous and Multicultural Manager Leon Egan that had opened his eyes on Indigenous culture, and encouraged other players to partake in the program.

Carlton icon Eddie Betts is one of a number of Indigenous players who have been racially vilified this year (Getty)

“It opens your eyes with how much you don’t know about the culture of our Indigenous Australians,” he said.

“It’s a really important part around how we educate our players, particularly our white Australians that just don’t understand, I certainly didn’t before I got into an AFL environment, the complexities that our Indigenous Australians have grown up with.

“When I was in high school, Captain Cook discovered Australia. We have a long way to go as a nation in terms of addressing our cultural heritage and making sure that sport in Australia is a really safe environment.

“It continues unfortunately to be a place where players are very often racially abused and it needs to stop. The ones that we hear about are the ones that we hear about.

“Clearly, there’s plenty else that goes on that isn’t always reported, so a lot more needs to be done and we all need to play a role within that.”