Patrick Dangerfield gives thumbs up to reducing the number of on-field players to ease congestion

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield has thrown his support behind reducing the number of on-field players to 16 per team in order to make AFL games more high-scoring.

The state of the game and the lack of scoring compared to previous years has come under fire this season, particularly with the shortened quarters yielding low scores.

One proposal floated in order to ease congestion has been reducing the number of players from 18 to 16, with a position at either end of the ground to be abolished.

Referencing 16-a-side trial matches organised by the AFL, Dangerfield said that the radical change provides a viable path towards making the game a better spectacle.

“If we want to open up the game, it is reducing the number of players on the ground,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Dangerfield is a fan of reducing the number of on-field players in the future (Getty)

“That purely for me is having seen some of the practice games that we’ve had which the AFL has organised where it has been 16 a side. The ball really does move quite freely.

“Whenever teams try and free up space, you generally have six ahead of the play to try and man-up the defence, whatever it might be.

“If you had two less on the ground, the idea is that it would be more free-flowing, more scoring and more enjoyment for the fans.”

The AFL has made an in-season attempt to ease congestion by umpires being stricter on holding the ball calls, but Dangerfield said the current interpretation had left players confused.

“It’s incredibly difficult to get a grasp on,” he said.

Dangerfield says players have been left confused by the new holding the ball interpretation (Getty)

“I get the game is the hardest game in the world to umpire, it’s 360 degrees, the length of the ground that the umpires have to cover, I get that it’s difficult.

“But certainly this interpretation at the moment has players confused, and the last thing we want is our players second-guessing themselves going to get the ball. That is the point of our game.”

While the AFL has announced condensed fixtures in the coming weeks, teams will not be permitted extra players on the interchange bench, and Dangerfield suggested that the league may have missed an opportunity to experiment.

“When there’s the short period between games that we’re all going to experience in the next month, perhaps there may have been an opportunity to have an extra few on the bench,” he said.

“Particularly if we’re going to have games where your favourite player isn’t playing and had there been an extra few, perhaps clubs might have been more willing to play their players and only play them for half a game, which in the current setup might be 30-40 minutes.”