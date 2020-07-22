Parkland teams up with Amazon Web Services to accelerate digital transformation

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX:PKI) announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to further strengthen its customer value proposition and loyalty initiatives and accelerate its digital transformation. With AWS as its strategic digital provider, Parkland intends to tap into leading expertise in machine learning and analytics to improve its logistics and enable frictionless commerce.

“We are excited to be teaming up with AWS to advance our strategic priorities and support our ambitious organic growth targets,” said Ian White, Senior Vice President Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Parkland. “AWS is a renowned global technology leader who is laser-focused on customer experience and innovation.”

“Across our growing business in North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America, we complete over one million customer transactions every day,” added White. “Through digital, we will build on this unique perspective and uncover valuable insights into our customers’ needs and preferences to provide enhanced services, products and personalized offers.”

Parkland has been building its internal capabilities to leverage digital technology trends for some time. It has identified several technologies and customer-centric opportunities that support organic growth. These include:

Loyalty program data optimization (including the Canadian JOURNIE™ rewards loyalty program) and personalized customer offers;

Real-time price optimization using enhanced data feeds and machine learning;

Progressing our vision for the convenience store of the future.

Moving forward, additional strategic opportunities include monitoring fuel inventories in real-time and optimizing routing and distribution, harnessing digital to help scale the business without adding significant cost and complexity, and improving the speed and efficiency of M,amp;A integration.

“By embracing digital, we will strengthen our position as a leading fuel and convenience marketer and believe that through enhanced customer focus we can drive organic revenue growth and margin expansion,” added White. “Digital services are changing constantly and teaming up with AWS helps us channel those developments to elevate our customer focus and enhance our core competencies of retailing, customer loyalty, pricing, supply and distribution.”

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

