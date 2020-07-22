Oppo F15 4GB+128GB variant launched at Rs 16,990: Report – Mobiles News

BBK-owned smartphone brand Oppo has launched a new variant of its mid-range smartphone, called the Oppo F15, in India. The new variant of the Oppo F15 packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Originally, when the handset was launched in January earlier this year, the company made available only the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. The launch of the latest variant of the Oppo F15 was posted by Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

Oppo F15 price and availability and offers

The new variant of the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs 16,990. This new variant is right now not available on either Flipkart or Amazon, however, it is expected to become available soon in the coming days. The device is

listed on Amazon India but it says that it is currently unavailable.

Oppo F15 specifications

The Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system topped with the company’s own ColourOS 6.1.2.

The Oppo F15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU.The device now comes in two storage and RAM options — 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with triple card slots which mean users can use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

Talking about the camera capabilities, the Oppo F15 sports a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens and 119 degrees field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel portrait with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome with f/2.4 aperture. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

