OpenAI Bot Writes a Blog, Wows BitcoinTalk With ‘Intelligent’ Posts By Cointelegraph

OpenAI Bot Writes a Blog, Wows BitcoinTalk With ‘Intelligent’ Posts
Developer Manuel Araoz has played a practical joke online to demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence bots — by having a bot write an article about itself.
According to a July 18 post on Araoz’s blog, AI development company OpenAI released GPT-3, the third generation of its language prediction model capable of creating “random-ish sentences of approximately the same length and grammatical structure as those in a given body of text.”
