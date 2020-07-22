One Direction Sparks Reunion Rumors After Returning to IG Ahead of Tenth Anniversary

WENN

Just one day before the British group marks their tenth anniversary, they make a return to Instagram to seemingly hint at a reunion by saying, ‘Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history.’

Is what One Direction fans have been hoping for all this time is going to come true? Ahead of the British group’s tenth anniversary, the group made a return to Instagram with a post that seemingly hinted at a possible reunion.

Even though the post simply consisted of the words, “10 Years of One Direction” written against a black background, it was the caption that got people thinking that the group would make a reunion. “Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history,” so the caption read, along with the hashtag “10 Years of 1D.”

Fans were unsurprisingly elated over the possibility of a reunion. “DUDE WE’RE GETTIN THE BAND BACK TOGETHER,” an excited fan wrote in all-caps, as someone equally couldn’t contain her/his excitement, “AM I DREAMING RN?! THIS IS ALL HAPPENING RIGHT WHEN IM GONNA TURN 18TH?!” Another one said, “BROOO ITS LIKE JUST HITTING ME THAT ONE DIRECTION MIGHT REUNITE TOMORROW IM CRYING.”

There was another person who joked that s/he would be very willing to be Zayn Malik‘s replacement if they would reunite, while an individual commented, “No but actually. If one direction doesn’t reunite tomorrow or drop a new song I will simply be passing away.”

Originally composed of Zayn, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, One Direction was formed in the seventh season of “The X Factor” U.K. Version. Despite finishing third on the competition, the group became a worldwide sensation and won nearly 200 awards throughout their careers. In 2013, they became the second-highest earning celebrities under 30 according to Forbes and was named the world’s best-selling artist of the year.

Despite their very successful years, the band later announced that they would be going on a hiatus and 2016 as the members started pursuing other projects.