NY legislature passes a bill pausing use of facial recognition and other biometric ID tech in schools until 2022, the first such regulation in the US if signed (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

NY legislature passes a bill pausing use of facial recognition and other biometric ID tech in schools until 2022, the first such regulation in the US if signed — The New York legislature today passed a moratorium banning the use of facial recognition and other forms of biometric identification in schools until 2022.
