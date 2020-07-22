Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. en route to Orlando, source says

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is en route to Orlando, according to a source, more than two weeks after the rest of the team arrived inside the NBA’s bubble.

Porter’s absence had been felt due to the lack of perimeter players the Nuggets had for practices.

What’s more, arguably no player on the team needed training camp 2.0 more than Porter, whose minutes were in flux prior to the season shutdown. Porter has since said that an ankle injury from January was hampering him, but that the shutdown allowed him to fully heal.

After Gary Harris and Torrey Craig cleared quarantine Tuesday, and with Porter’s arrival imminent, almost all of the team’s key rotation players will be in the bubble.

The Nuggets take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in their first scrimmage, marking their first competitive basketball since March 11.