NRL news | Ryan Matterson Wests Tigers split, details of Eels star’s ugly early exit

Details have emerged of how Ryan Matterson’s ugly early split from Wests Tigers really went down.

The classy back-rower, 25, has starred with Parramatta this season after leaving the Tigers in messy circumstances.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed a list of grievances Matterson held against Wests Tigers, where he fell out with hardline coach Michael Maguire.

The Herald said that Matterson was upset about the club’s medical treatment, including during his recovery from a concussion and when he felt pressured into playing a game two days after being in hospital on a drip.

He was also reportedly furious when Maguire questioned his toughness during training and took exception to sessions that ran over time; “one of which ran 11 minutes past the scheduled finish time”.

Matterson, a 2018 Roosters premiership player, quit after just one season of a three-year deal at the Tigers. He reportedly fired a parting shot at the club, saying that they would never win a premiership.

He did not attend training sessions during last season’s finals, ordered by Maguire after the Tigers again failed to make the top eight, nor did he go to a post-season bowls day with teammates.

According to Fox Sports, Matterson also spent “only an hour or so” at the club’s Mad Monday celebrations – during which he copped relentless ribbing over his looming departure. It was reported by then that Matterson wanted out of the club to get more money than his $450,000 Wests Tigers salary.

Fox Sports reported some of the jibes fired at Matterson as follows: “Who’s up for a $5K pay cut so we can try and keep Matto at the club?”; “Cheers boys, it’s Matto’s last drink.”; “Pass the hat around boys, we’ve got to try and keep Matto.”

Matterson was ultimately granted leave from Wests Tigers post-season training last September and released in late October. He then signed with the Eels, his junior club, on a three-year contract in early November.

Wests Tigers players have denied any lingering animosity towards Matterson, but his presence on the other side for Thursday night’s clash with the Eels at Bankwest Stadium will undoubtedly add spice to an already exciting match-up.

Matterson took a crack at Wests Tigers earlier this season when the club released unwanted fullback Corey Thompson to the Gold Coast Titans.

It didn’t do him any favours, with NSW coach Brad Fittler – who has previously selected Matterson as a State of Origin shadow player – criticising the social media outburst.