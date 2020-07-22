NRL news | Brisbane Broncos team reshuffle, why Anthony Milford survived axe

Brisbane’s injury toll saved $1 million man Anthony Milford from the axe and prevented Darius Boyd having a final crack at fullback, Broncos great Darren Lockyer says.

Milford will play at No.1 against Melbourne on Friday, forced out of the halves by Tom Dearden; with the teenager to play halfback and Brodie Croft to shuffle into Milford’s usual five-eighth position. Boyd remains at left centre, where he has struggled to come to grips with his defensive role.

Lockyer told Wide World of Sports that Dearden’s inclusion and the club’s lack of centres were the key factors in selection. Big-money recruit Jack Bird would have been a centre option if not for a season-ending ACL tear (and a planned move to fullback), while youngster Tesi Niu also went down injured last weekend.

“The coach is keen to give Tom Dearden a run,” Lockyer said on QLDER.

“At the moment, with the injury list, there’s not a lot of left centres floating around the club. So I think it was more about shuffling the decks to get Dearden in the team.”

Lockyer has repeatedly said that he sees Dearden and Croft as similar halves; both organisers rather than ball-runners, meaning that they were not rated an ideal pairing.

Milford’s ongoing under-performance forced the hand of besieged coach Anthony Seibold and Lockyer said that the onus was now on other players to step up in attack.

“When Brodie came to the club, it was about complementing Milford and directing the team and letting Milford sort of just play what he sees in front of him,” Lockyer said.

“But I just think with the way the team’s been travelling that a lot of pressure’s been put on Brodie. I think Dearden will actually help Brodie’s game because he’s going to take some of those responsibilities around directing the team around the park.

“I guess if they’re very similar, they’re both game managers, then I think the key is getting strike around them. Kotoni Staggs back this week, [David] Fifita’s a week or two away and [Jake] Turpin’s back soon, so starting to get some of that strike back.”