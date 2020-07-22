No timetable for Pelicans’ Zion Williamson to return to NBA bubble

Reports surfaced last week that New Orleans Pelicans star rookie forward Zion Williamson left the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site to attend to an urgent family matter.
The Pelicans confirmed, and the club added on Wednesday that there remains no timetable for Williamson’s return.
New Orleans added that, per protocols agreed upon by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association, the 20-year-old has undergone daily coronavirus tests while away from the bubble. He will have to quarantine for what is, as of July 22, an unknown period when he returns to Orlando.
On July 16, The Athletic’s Shams Charania suggested Williamson wasn’t fully fit when he left Florida.
New Orleans faces the Utah Jazz for the opening game of the resumption on July 30.
The Pelicans entered the bubble 10th in the Western Conference standings and with work ahead of them to earn an opportunity to, likely, lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason tournament. While Williamson averaged 23.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 2.2 APG across his first 19 regular-season appearances, New Orleans rushing him back under unique circumstances and amid a global pandemic may not be worth any potential risks.