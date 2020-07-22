Nikki & Brie Bella Discuss Pressures of Getting Into Shape Post-Pregnancy

However, neither Brie nor Nikki want cesarean sections.

“Birdie came in through an emergency C-section, so I was really disappointed,” Brie recalled. “I definitely got over it because I looked at the bigger picture: my baby is alive and healthy. And I can’t ask for more than that.”

She continued, “But I’m trying not to put pressure on this pregnancy because this is my last shot. You know, I’m only having two kids, and I really do want to have a vaginal birth. I wanna, like, push the baby out and then hold it. I don’t wanna be cut open. Which is fine if I am, but I’m not trying to have high hopes because I don’t want to be let down.”

Nikki echoed Brie’s sentiments about wanting to avoid surgery, also explaining that she’s been grappling with her tendency to have high hopes for a lot of things, from a movie-like birth experience alongside her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev to getting back into shape after welcoming her son.

“Goodness, from where we’re at right now—you and I going into labor, not knowing the birth plan that’s gonna be handed to us, dealing with COVID-19, an election year, so many things—I think we all need to be open to changes and possibilities,” Nikki expressed. “We all need to let go of expectations because we don’t know what tomorrow’s gonna bring.”