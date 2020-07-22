NHL’s Seattle expansion team set to unveil name on Thursday

The wait is finally over. At least, it seems that way. In a cryptic video shared on Twitter on Wednesday night, NHL Seattle announced that “the 32nd franchise comes to life” tomorrow, Thursday July 22 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. While this was all the information that the team disclosed, it has additionally scheduled a press conference for the morning to announce significant news. It is expected that the franchise will reveal its name as well as quite possibly logo, colors and perhaps even jerseys.

As for the video accompanying the vague news, several hints can be inferred about a possible name. The video shows a group of fishermen in Seattle’s Puget Sound bringing in their nets only to discover a red goal light, which begins to glow when a ship in the distance blows its horn. Barring a major misdirect, this all but confirms an aquatic theme for Seattle’s moniker. Hockey has arrived in Seattle and it came by sea.

So what might the name be? One of the more popular options among fans has been “Kraken,” the giant sea monster of folklore. Could the fisherman in the video asking “what is that?” about their haul indicate that the aquatic mascot is of a mysterious nature? Possibly. Could this video just be part one before the Kraken attacks the boat in part two? Maybe. However, the far more likely result is that the fishing theme of the video, coupled with the same aqua and salmon coloring in the net that the team has used in previous advertising, indicates that the name will be “Sockeye” or “Sockeyes.” The salmon species that is iconic in the area has been another popular possibility for the team name and the club’s video hint does little to dissuade the idea that this is the mascot that has been selected. However, we will find out for sure one way or another on Thursday.