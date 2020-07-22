NFLPA reports 95 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus

Per an update posted on Tuesday, the NFL Players Association confirmed that at least 95 players leaguewide have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the pandemic. The union added that it has approved Infectious Disease Emergency Response (IDER) plans for eight of the league’s 32 clubs.

The remaining 24 IDER plans are under review.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the league and NFLPA agreed to daily testing for players across at least the first two weeks of training camp. Rookies are scheduled to report for camps this week, while sessions open to all players on July 28.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily has claimed a full season of coronavirus testing could cost the NFL around $75 million.

Unlike the NBA and NHL but similar to MLB, the NFL does not intend to place players, coaches, and other personnel inside a “bubble” environment to conduct a season amid the pandemic. Such a proposal requires constant testing and high-tech contact tracing to avoid a virus outbreak that could lead to the cancelation of the campaign before it begins.