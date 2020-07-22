Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge taking place on August 8 for National Fitness Day in China

Apple will again celebrate National Fitness Day in China with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. Apple Watch users in China can unlock a special Activity award by completing at least 30 minutes of exercise on August 8.

Apple will reward users with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The achievement can be reached by recording any workout of 30 minutes or longer, from any app that records data to Apple Health.

August 8 is a great day to celebrate fitness. Earn this special award by doing any workout for at least 30 minutes on National Fitness Day. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This marks the third year in a row in which Apple has gotten involved with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This is a rare instance where Activity Challenges are geo-locked.

We’ll be sure to let you know when there is another Activity Challenge scheduled for Apple Watch users globally. In the meantime, take a look at the exclusive badges and stickers for the China-exclusive challenge below:

