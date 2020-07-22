Netflix Forced to Scrap Turkish Series ‘If Only’ Over Gay Character

Producers of the original show have reportedly been denied filming licence, as creator Ece Yorenc points out that the local opposition ‘is very frightening for the future.’

Netflix bosses have reportedly abandoned filming on a new series in Turkey following local opposition to a gay character.

Turkish officials refused producers of “If Only” a filming licence because one of the stars was gay and they pressured Netflix chiefs to recast the character.

“If Only” creator, Ece Yorenc, tells Turkish film website Altyazi Fasikul, “Due to a gay character, permission to film the series was not granted and this is very frightening for the future.”

sources claim that rather than caving in to creative changes, Netflix bosses decided to cancel the project.

A company spokesman has refused to comment on the matter directly, but said, “Netflix remains deeply committed to our Turkish members and the creative community in Turkey. We are proud of the incredible talent we work with. We currently have several Turkish originals in production, with more to come, and look forward to sharing these stories with our members all around the world.”