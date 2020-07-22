NBA moves 2020 Draft Lottery to Aug. 20

The NBA has moved up its 2020 draft lottery by five days, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the event, previously tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25, will now take place on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The eight teams with the best odds in this year’s lottery are the same eight teams that weren’t invited to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando. The Warriors, Cavaliers and Timberwolves each have a 14.0% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Hawks (12.5%), Pistons (10.5%), Knicks (9.0%), Bulls (7.5%), and Hornets (6.0%).

The other six teams that will be part of the 2020 lottery will be determined once this season’s 16 playoff teams have been set, which will happen a few days before Aug. 20. The six clubs in Orlando that don’t make the postseason will occupy the bottom six spots in the lottery standings — their order will be determined by their records as of March 11.

The tentative 2020 NBA draft lottery odds, assuming the Grizzlies, Magic and Nets all hang onto their playoff spots, can be found right here. This year’s draft will take place on Oct. 16.