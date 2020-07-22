MLB to unveil Black Lives Matter logo on pitcher’s mound for Nationals-Yankees

Major League Baseball is doing everything in its power to promote a more inclusive, diverse environment for players, staff and fans alike.

The league is set to unveil a Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil on the pitcher’s mound during opening weekend games, beginning with an opening night matchup between the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, according to ESPN.

“The Nationals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and will utilize the platform and national stage of Opening Day to express support for the fight against systemic racism and injustice,” the team said in an announcement via ESPN.

Other elements in Thursday’s match between the Nationals and Yankees will remember and honor all front-line workers who have fought against the coronavirus. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch, the team announced earlier this week.

In another effort to promote the Black Lives Matter movement, the Boston Red Sox unveiled a massive banner dedicated to the cause outside of Fenway Park on Wednesday. Other organizations are expected to honor similar social justice causes throughout the season, and players who choose to kneel during the national anthem have been met with overwhelming support.