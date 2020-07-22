MLB odds: World Series futures, win totals, top player props for 2020 season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season has turned the usual marathon into a 60-game sprint. With the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the season by more than four months, only a little more than third of the regular schedule will be played before the postseason begins.
A two-month hot start will now mean the same thing as a two-month hot finish. The short-terming would seem to favor the more established winning teams vs. upstart clubs, but there’s bound to be more unpredictability with batter and pitching performances, too, with a smaller sample size.
That makes the MLB odds a lot more interesting for 2020, from World Series futures to team win totals to individual player props. Here’s breaking down some of the better bets, with lines courtesy of SportsInsider.com:
MLB Futures for 2020
Odds to win World Series
- Los Angeles Dodgers +400
- New York Yankees +400
- Houston Astros +1000
- Minnesota Twins +1600
- Tampa Bay Rays +1800
- Atlanta Braves +2000
- Cincinnati Reds +2000
- Oakland Athletics +2000
- New York Mets +2200
- Chicago Cubs +2500
- Chicago White Sox +2500
- Washington Nationals +2500
- Cleveland Indians +2800
- St.Louis Cardinals +2800
- Los Angeles Angels +3000
- Milwaukee Brewers +3000
- Philadelphia Phillies +3000
- San Diego Padres +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +5000
- Boston Red Sox +5000
The Dodgers and Yankees are heavy favorites, but the Rays and A’s are better plays for payouts as it feels like a team from that top eight will win it all. The Reds, after their spending spree, have emerged as the sleeper darlings of the NL.
Odds to win American League
- New York Yankees +210
- Houston Astros +450
- Minnesota Twins +800
- Oakland Athletics +1000
- Tampa Bay Rays +1000
- Chicago White Sox +1200
- Cleveland Indians +1500
- Los Angeles Angels +1600
- Boston Red Sox +2500
Given that there’s not much separation for the Twins here from the Athletics and Rays, and given that they are a more surefire division winner to be in the postseason tournament, hedge toward Minnesota here away from the Yankees and Astros.
Odds to win National League
- Los Angeles Dodgers +175
- Atlanta Braves +800
- New York Mets +1000
- Washington Nationals +1000
- Cincinnati Reds +1100
- St. Louis Cardinals +1200
- Milwaukee Brewers +1400
- Chicago Cubs +1500
- Philadelphia Phillies +1600
- San Diego Padres +2000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +2500
So this should indicate to you that the NL Central is the division with the widest range of outcomes regarding the winner and potential wild card. The Reds are better with which to take a World Series shot, but still, the consensus is that the Cardinals and Brewers are “safer” bets to make the postseason and create some “devil magic.”
World Series exact matchup
- New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers +550
- Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers +1400
- Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers +2200
- Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Dodgers +2400
- Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers +2400
- New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves +2500
- Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers +2800
- New York Yankees vs St. Louis Cardinals +2800
- New York Yankees vs New York Mets +3000
- Cleveland Indians vs Los Angeles Dodgers +3300
- Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers +3300
- New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds +3300
- New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals +3300
- New York Yankees vs Chicago Cubs +4000
- Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Dodgers +5000
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves +5000
- New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies +5000
Here, let’s pull in the favorites in both the NL (Dodgers) and AL (Yankees) and combine them with two of the sleepers mentioned above to maximize the odds on both sides of the matchup.
MLB team wins in 2020
Based on the over/unders for every team’s regular-season win totals in 2020, here are the best bets:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Over 30½ Wins -130
Under 30½ Wins +100
Madison Bumgarner puts some gloss on them, but it’s easier to believe they will finish a shade under .500.
Atlanta Braves
Over 33½ Wins -115
Under 33½ Wins -115
With Freddie Freeman getting a late start to summer re-training after having COVID-19, that number could be harder to reach in a division with the Mets and Nationals.
Boston Red Sox
Under 30½ Wins -145
Over 30½ Wins +115
This one is close, but there’s a good chance the Red Sox can eke out 31 wins to match their 2019 winning percentage.
Cincinnati Reds
Over 31½ Wins -130
Under 31½ Wins +100
Based on giving them some World Series future love, it makes sense for them to at least live up to the hype four games above .500.
Detroit Tigers
Over 22½ Wins -120
Under 22½ Wins -110
The Tigers were really bad in 2019, but with a shorter window of futility they can avoid being 16 games below .500.
Houston Astros
Over 34½ Wins -115
Under 34½ Wins -115
This feels a little inflated given the bad vibes going into the season and the Athletics being formidable again.
Los Angeles Angels
Under 31½ Wins -125
Over 31½ Wins -105
With Joe Maddon, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, there’s some marquee talent here, but we know how that plays out with the Astros and Athletics.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Under 37½ Wins -130
Over 37½ Wins +100
The Dodgers have a pretty massive total here for 38-22, but if there’s any team that can win 40 games in 2020, it would be them.
Milwaukee Brewers
Over 31½ Wins -115
Under 31½ Wins -115
The Brewers are being devalued too much for their offseason losses and could easily win the NL Central.
New York Yankees
Over 36½ Wins -125
Under 36½ Wins -105
A 36-24 mark would still be very healthy in the AL, so taking the slight under here.
Oakland Athletics
Over 33½ Wins -115
Under 33½ Wins -115
Is this the year they propel over the Astros and actually win in the playoffs? That’s a pretty reasonable number with which to work.
Philadelphia Phillies
Under 30½ Wins -125
Over 30½ Wins -105
There’s too much of a crowd in the NL East to think they can get here behind the Braves, Mets and Nationals.
MLB player futures for 2020
AL MVP
- Mike Trout +140
- Gleyber Torres +1000
- Aaron Judge +1200
- Alex Bregman +1200
- Francisco Lindor +1500
- Rafael Devers +1500
- Shohei Ohtani +1600
- Matt Chapman +1800
- Anthony Rendon +2000
- Yoan Moncada +2000
- DJ LeMaheiu +2500
- Josh Donaldson +2500
- Jose Ramirez +3000
- Austin Meadows +4000
- Gerrit Cole +4000
- JD Martinez +4000
- Jorge Polanco +4000
- Jose Altuve +4000
- Marcus Semien +4000
- Vladimir Guerrero +4000
- Yordan Alvarez +4000
Trout has yet to repeat in his terrific career and the odds make it boring, anyway. Judge and Torres can do major equal damage hitting back to back for the Yankees. But Chapman, the clear most valuable Athletic with his offense and defenses, tends to rip it up at the plate in August. He brings a nice return just outside of the favorites.
NL MVP
- Ronald Acuna Jr +400
- Christian Yelich +450
- Mookie Betts +600
- Juan Soto +800
- Cody Bellinger +900
- Fernando Tatis Jr +900
- Bryce Harper +1500
- Nolan Arenado +1600
- Javier Baez +2200
- Freddie Freeman +2500
- Ketel Marte +2500
- Kris Bryant +2500
- Paul Goldschmidt +2500
- Pete Alonso +2500
Acuna is a solid favorite to put the money on and run with decent return. With Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman not in there for Washington, watch for Soto to have a more standout, special season at 21. There’s too much competition for Yelich and Bellinger to follow their respective 2018 and 2019 wins.
MLB Home Run King
- Joey Gallo +850
- Mike Trout +1000
- Pete Alonso +1000
- Yordan Alvarez +1000
- Aaron Judge +1200
- Cody Bellinger +1600
- Giancarlo Stanton +1600
- Bryce Harper +2000
- Eugenio Suarez +2000
- Franmil Reyes +2000
- Matt Olson +2000
- Nelson Cruz +2000
- Christian Yelich +2200
- Miguel Sano +2200
- Ronald Acuna Jr +2200
- Eloy Jimenez +2500
- JD Martinez +2500
- Jorge Soler +2500
- Josh Donaldson +2500
- Khris Davis +2500
- Nolan Arenado +2500
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr +2500
Gallo is the favorite for hitting 22 home runs in 70 games last season. This is all about who can put together two massive months and likely get to 20 in 60 games after Alonso’s winning pace was one homer per three games. A healthy Judge has immediate appeal. Then consider that both Cruz and Yelich homered in 34 percent of their games played last season.
AL Cy Young
- Gerrit Cole +250
- Justin Verlander +500
- Shane Bieber +550
- Lucas Giolito +900
- Charlie Morton +1400
- Jose Berrios +1400
- Mike Clevinger +1400
- Tyler Glasnow +1400
- Blake Snell +1600
- Corey Kluber +1800
- Zack Greinke +1800
- James Paxton +2000
- Luis Severino +2000
- Frankie Montas +3000
- Shohei Ohtani +3000
- Dallas Keuchel +3217
- Hyun-Jin Ryu +3300
- Sean Manaea +3300
The Yankees have their shiny new favorite and Cole seems primed for his Cy after leading the AL in ERA last season. Watch out for the pair of Rays, Morton and Glasnow, playing spoiler.
NL Cy Young
- Jacob DeGrom +350
- Walker Buehler +600
- Max Scherzer +700
- Jack Flaherty +800
- Stephen Strasburg +900
- Yu Darvish +1000
- Luis Castillo +1400
- Patrick Corbin +1400
- Noah Syndergaard +1800
- Clayton Kershaw +2000
- Trevor Bauer +2000
- Zach Wheeler +2000
- Aaron Nola +2500
- Chris Paddack +2500
- Brandon Woodruff +2800
- Mike Soroka +2800
- Sonny Gray +2800
Going Buehler over DeGrom at the top makes sense for much more return. Flaherty has the kind of stuff to also be a solid pick.
AL Rookie of the Year
Luis Robert +250
Jesus Luzardo +400
Brendan McKay +600
Casey Mize +1000
Jo Adell +1100
A.J. Puk +1800
Evan White +1800
Forrest Whitley +2000
Nate Pearson +2200
Wander Franco +2500
Deivi Garcia +3300
Nick Madrigal +3300
Ryan Mountcastle +3300
Clarke Schmidt +4000
Brady Singer +5000
Logan Gilbert +5000
Sean Murphy +5000
Let’s go with what the eyes already tell us, that this comes down to the Cuban White Sox outfielder and the Peruvian Athletics pitcher. Don’t totally sleep on Pearson pitching the Blue Jays close to .500.
NL Rookie of the Year
Gavin Lux +200
Mitch Keller +750
Dylan Carlson +900
Carter Kieboom +1000
Dustin May +1200
MacKenzie Gore +1200
Brendan Rogers +1500
Cristian Pache +2000
Joey Bart +2000
KeBryan Hayes +2000
Kyle Wright +2000
Nico Hoerner +2000
Sixto Sanchez +2000
Jon Duplantier +2500
Alec Bohm +3300
Daulton Varsho +3300
Spencer Howard +4000
The shortstop Lux is a big favorite to continue the Dodgers’ big-time ROTY tradition, but the field has too many guys who can spoil, with pitchers Gore (Padres) and Wright (Braves) standing out in good spots.
MLB season specials in 2020
Most Home Runs
Over 20½ Home Runs -150
Under 20½ Home Runs +120
Someone will be tearing it up in the hottest part of the year with a well-rested bat ready to rip. Judge seems like the guy to make it happen.
Player to hit .400 or better
No -700
Yes +500
It’s fair to say 200 at-bats will be a healthy number over 60 games, which means someone will need to bang out at least 80 hits, averaging 1.5 per game. That’s an equivalent of 243 in 162 games, and only two players, Devers and Whit Merrifield, broke 200 hits in 2019. Asterisk or not, Ted Williams is easily safe for another year.