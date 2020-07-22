Mike Trout confirms he’ll play in 2020 despite COVID-19 concerns

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Trout added:

“Guys have been respectful of others. Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we’re seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we’re on the road. … We’re going to different cities where it’s really bad right now. It’s going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”

Trout questioning playing during the uncontrolled virus outbreak always made sense considering his situation. Unlike how the NBA and NHL will return to action, MLB players aren’t quarantining in a “bubble” site to complete a season or tournament. Instead, Trout and his peers will play in-market games, venture on road trips and return to their homes.

The sport is undeniably better with Trout chasing a fourth MVP crown, but all should remember he reserves the right to change his mind as virus cases continue to grow throughout parts of the country.