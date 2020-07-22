Mike Trout confirms he’ll play in 2020 despite COVID-19 concerns

Los Angeles Angels fans will be able to watch their top star go yard this summer.
As far back as April, three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout publicly voiced concerns about playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in part because he and his wife are expecting their first child in August:
Per Angels beat reporter Jeff Fletcher, the 28-year-old superstar told media on Wednesday he now feels better about participating in the 60-game campaign:
According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Trout added:
“Guys have been respectful of others. Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we’re seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we’re on the road. … We’re going to different cities where it’s really bad right now. It’s going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”
Trout questioning playing during the uncontrolled virus outbreak always made sense considering his situation. Unlike how the NBA and NHL will return to action, MLB players aren’t quarantining in a “bubble” site to complete a season or tournament. Instead, Trout and his peers will play in-market games, venture on road trips and return to their homes.
The sport is undeniably better with Trout chasing a fourth MVP crown, but all should remember he reserves the right to change his mind as virus cases continue to grow throughout parts of the country.