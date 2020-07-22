Microsoft's Q4 Gaming revenue increased 64% YoY, with Xbox content and services revenue rising 65% YoY and hardware revenue up 49% YoY (Daniel Howley/Yahoo Finance)

Daniel Howley / Yahoo Finance:
Microsoft’s Q4 Gaming revenue increased 64% YoY, with Xbox content and services revenue rising 65% YoY and hardware revenue up 49% YoY — Microsoft reported its fiscal Q4 2020 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, providing investors and analysts a look at how the still-raging coronavirus outbreak …
Microsoft's Q4 Gaming revenue increased 64% YoY, with Xbox content and services revenue rising 65% YoY and hardware revenue up 49% YoY
