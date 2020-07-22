Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Draya For The Recent Comments She Made

Whew! Roommates, today has been A DAY! So, earlier Draya joined a podcast and during the interview, she made comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. As y’all already know, Meg and Tory were involved in an incident that left him in jail and Megan hospitalized. If you’ve been living under a rock and didn’t know that tea, please click here!

Anyway, once it was discovered that Tory Lanez was a suspect in the shooting, the internet had a field day! Jokes were thrown around, posts were made, but it seems while Megan has been on her social media hiatus, she’s also been keep tabs on who is saying what. We know this because Draya had a few things to get off of her chest during the podcast and Megan responded with A QUICKNESS!

See Draya’s comments below:

Though Draya, DID apologize… twice, clearly that wasn’t enough for Megan. See what she had to say below:

Oop, oop and OOP! She didn’t stop there either, she also has something to say for any dudes that got jokes too, chile! See below:

Just like that, Megan said what she said y’all! Since the incident, Tory hasn’t been on social media and Megan referenced the incident only once on her Instagram:

The entire situation is extremely unfortunate and only time will tell if Megan or Tory plan on speaking about what went down that night.

