Megan Thee Stallion Calls Draya Michele ‘Dumb B***h’ for Joking About Her Getting Shot

In a recent episode of ‘Wind and Weed’ podcast, the reality TV star compared Megan and Tory Lanez to Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown before adding, ‘I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.’

Draya Michele has become the latest celebrity to give her two cents on the situation involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, though it’s safe to say that her take is not appreciated by a lot of people including Megan herself. As a result, the reality TV star is now facing heavy criticism.

It all started after her recent appearance on “Wine and Weed” podcast started making its way round online. In the episode, Draya weighed on the gunshot situation by comparing Megan and Tory to Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this … type of road,” she said. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

She continued, “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car, and you’re like, ‘No, sit your a** in the car,’ and I’m like, ‘No n***a, I’m getting out the car.’ [He goes] ‘No you’re not!’ Bah-bah!”

The backlash was immediate, with Rihanna’s Savage Fenty brand appearing to say that they are going to consider cutting their contracts with the star. Even when Draya had backtracked her comment, the criticism didn’t subside. “It’s a ‘prediction’ guys. I have no idea what really happened and I hope nothing but the best for both of them,” she said on Instagram. “And I really shouldn’t have been joking about it. It’s a foul for me.”

She later took to Twitter with another apology, “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including Meg. I’m sorry.”

As mentioned above, the backlash didn’t subside at all even when Draya had offered her apology. Even Megan herself came to attack Draya. “Dumb b***h that s**t ain’t f***ing funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a,” the “Savage” hitmaker said, before directing her criticism to other people who made light of the situation too.

She said on the micro-blogging site, “And f**k all the h*e a** n****s making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready.”