Megan Fox Believes She and Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Two Halves of Same Soul’

WENN

During a joint interview with the rapper on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ actress opens up about the instant connection she has with him.

–

Megan Fox has opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly in the pair’s first-ever joint interview.

The pair met on the set of upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass“, with their friendship turning romantic following the actress’ split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Despite their relationship being a slow burner, Megan admitted during an appearance with the rapper on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast “Give Them Lala… With Randall” that she felt a connection with her co-star immediately.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“I think it was the second day (of filming). I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

Megan added that she predicted something was going to happen with Kelly, although she didn’t know what, as soon as she heard he’d been cast in the film.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh’,” she recalled.”

“Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that.”

Megan and Brian announced the end of their marriage earlier this year, after almost 10 years as husband and wife.