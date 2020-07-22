Meek Mill Responds to Kim Kardashian Affair Allegations

Facebook

The ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ rapper has seemingly addressed allegations suggesting he had an affair with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star following Kanye West’s bizarre rants.

–

Meek Mill has fired back at allegations he had an affair with Kanye West‘s wife, Kim Kardashian.

The “Yeezus” rapper made the accusation on Twitter during what appeared to be a bipolar meltdown on Tuesday night (21Jul20) as he revealed he has been “trying to divorce” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star since 2018 due to the alleged fling.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ (sic),” he wrote.

Now Meek has addressed the allegations, taking to social media on Wednesday with two cryptic posts that appear to deny an affair took place, without naming Kim or Kanye.

“S**t is cappp (lies) cmon…,” he wrote on Twitter, hours after posting about loyalty on his Instagram Story.

“Some people aren’t loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty,” a quote from a phone screenshot read. “I had to learn this through experience.”

Meek’s responses arrived the same day Kim released a statement asking fans for compassion as Kanye battles his latest bipolar episode.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian stated. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try (sic).”