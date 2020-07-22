Meek Mill Hits Back at Critics of His Shady Reaction to Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy: ‘Chill’

WENN

The ‘Going Bad’ rapper was previously criticized for leaving a comment underneath a post complaining about the amount of people who congratulated the femcee on her pregnancy.

–

Meek Mill has given his response after he was slammed for giving a shady reaction to Nicki Minaj‘s pregnancy. Judging from his recent tweet, it was clear that he didn’t regret what he posted in the slightest bit and instead hit back at his critics.

In a post he shared on the micro-blogging site, the “Going Bad” rapper urged haters to mind their own business rather than judging his every move online. “You got people following you and every move you make …judging and complaining about every move you make on their socials … what is that?” Meek said. “Get inside your own body a lil more and chill.”

To no one surprise, Meek received more criticism. “Leave Nicki Minaj and anything related to her alone weird btch,” one replied to his post. “Stay pressed. You should have cherished her when you had her. Too little too late. Stay mad,” one other commented. “But yet you always worried about what Nicki doing this , make it make sense Omeeka,” someone else wrote.

Hours after Nicki announced that she’s expecting her first child, Meek left a rather shady reaction to someone who complained about the amount of people congratulating the Young Money femcee on her pregnancy. “Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & didn’t post you when you were pregnant,” the user said, elaborating in the caption, “Mental health issues… She don’t know y’all stop talking to yourself in her comments saying congrats.”

Underneath the user’s post, Meek simply left numerous laughing-crying emojis in addition to a bunch of face without mouth emoticons. This made a lot of people upset, prompting them to call the “Congratulations” emcee all kinds of names. Nicki herself hasn’t responded to her ex-boyfriend.