Mass. Lottery sees third highest revenue in its history, despite pandemic

The Massachusetts State Lottery saw its third-highest revenue in its 49-year history during the 2020 fiscal year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, Lottery officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The Lottery collected an estimated $5.252 billion in revenue between July 1, 2019, and June 30, officials said. This year also marks the sixth year in a row that the Lottery’s revenue passed $5 billion.

“I am grateful for our loyal customers and proud of the work the Lottery team and dedicated retail partners have done to adjust operations in order to continue to generate essential local aid,” said Treasurer Deb Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “At a when we face mounting challenges, these resources are even more critical for our cities and towns.”