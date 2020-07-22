Marcus Smart has one thing to say: ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’

Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart had only one thing to say during his media availability Friday afternoon.

“Before we start, guys, my answer is going to be, ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor,’” Smart announced at the beginning of his press conference. “That’s going to be my answer for everything. Just letting you guys know that now. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

One reporter tried to clarify, “So, if I ask you about team defense, that’s going to be your answer?”

“Justice for Breonna Taylor,” Smart replied.

Only one additional question was asked — about whether Smart was among the players to partake in a conference call with Taylor’s mother — before the brief session came to an end. Smart noted he was part of the call, but he did not elaborate when prompted for details.

“You guys can keep asking, but that’s what you guys are going to get,” Smart said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed inside her apartment after Louisville police officers utilized a no-knock search warrant and fired more than 20 shots at her and her boyfriend. One of the three officers involved have been fired; none have been arrested.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown also has been vocal about Taylor and the lack of accountability following her death.

“For us, equality is demanded,” Brown said Monday. “Black lives matter. Breonna Taylor is an example of a Black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. We’re going to continue to protest.”