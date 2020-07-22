Manchester United vs West Ham team news: David de Gea starts after FA Cup errors | Football News







David de Gea starts for Manchester United in their Premier League clash against West Ham after an error-strewn performance in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The goalkeeper has come under intense scrutiny after two faults led to Chelsea goals in the 3-1 semi-final defeat, with Paul Merson saying this week he was ‘flabbergasted’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s overall team selection at Wembley.

But De Gea was backed by his manager after the game, with Solskjaer saying he was “mentally strong enough” to deal with the criticism and he has backed that up by starting his No 1 against West Ham.

Elsewhere, the Man Utd manager made four changes from the Chelsea game, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood back in the starting XI along with a rare start for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who has struggled with injuries this season.

Eric Bailly – who picked up a head injury in the semi-final loss – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Daniel James make way, with the latter three making the bench.

For West Ham – who can secure their Premier League survival with a point at Old Trafford – they name the same matchday squad as they did for a vital 3-1 win against Watford on Friday.

The teams

Man Utd: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Greenwood

Subs: Romero, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, James, Ighalo, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Wilshere, Haller, Masuaku, Coventry

