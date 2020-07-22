Man Utd 1 – 1 West Ham

Manchester United moved into the Champions League places after a 1-1 draw with West Ham, setting up a European showdown with Leicester on the final day of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to come from behind to secure a point at Old Trafford and it was a bizarre incident that gave West Ham the lead at the end of the first half.

Paul Pogba gave away a penalty after raising his arms as a driven Declan Rice free-kick headed his way. His initial reaction looked like the ball had hit him in the face but a VAR review saw that it was a clear handball, with Michail Antonio (45+1) netting his sixth goal in three games from the penalty spot.

pundit Gary Neville said of the incident during co-commentary: “It’s rubbish from him… You don’t do that. You take it in your grid.”

But West Ham’s lead did not last long. On his 50th appearance for Manchester United – becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone since Ryan Giggs in 1992 – Mason Greenwood (51) levelled things up with a low drive just after the break.

The point takes Manchester United into third above Chelsea – who play Liverpool at 8.15pm, live on – and Leicester, with Sunday’s final-day showdown at the King Power Stadium set to be a straight shootout for a Champions League spot. For West Ham, they remain in 16th on 38 points and are safe from relegation.

More to follow…