Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Trailer, and More

Lucifer is the devil we just can’t quit. The comic book-based show, which follows the devil (Tom Ellis) solving crimes with the LAPD, is the most self-aware and hilariously batty show on television. The series is so delightfully wicked that it was saved by Netflix after it was canceled by Fox — and its resurrection on the streaming giant kicked off its most high-octane era yet.

Given Season 4’s massive cliffhanger, which involved a real Deckerstar kiss before Lucifer returned to Hell to save the world, it’s undoubtedly going to be a wild ride when the show returns for Season 5. Although we don’t know a lot about the new season yet, here’s everything we know so far.

It will premiere this summer. Netflix has revealed that the premiere date for Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 is Friday, Aug. 21. A premiere date for the second half of Season 5 has not been announced at this time.

We’ve got a trailer. Netflix has released the trailer for the first half of Season 5 of Lucifer, which you can watch above. It’s a wild ride that introduces a surprising new player on the scene: Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael, also played by Tom Ellis (this time sporting an American accent).

Season 5 won’t be the show’s last. One year after Netflix announced Lucifer would end after the upcoming fifth season, Netflix announced in June 2020 that the show will actually return for Season 6, which will be the final season. Prior to the news, there had been months of speculation that the show would be saved from cancellation for a second time (Netflix previously nabbed it after Fox canceled the show at the end of Season 3). We couldn’t be happier that the reports turned out to be true.

They’ve changed the Season 5 finale. The executive producers told Entertainment Weekly they’ve changed the Season 5 finale in light of being picked up for Season 6. “What we realized is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters,” says Modrovich. “We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, ‘Let’s take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how are characters end up where they ended up.’ So, that ended up being our nugget for season 6.”

Production was suspended due to coronavirus. On March 13, Warner Bros. TV announced it was shutting down production on many of its shows that were currently filming or about to begin production. That list of affected shows included Lucifer, per The Hollywood Reporter. There has been no date set for when the show is expected to resume production.

The main cast will be back: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all returning for Season 5.

Lucifer Photo: Netflix

Season 5 will be 16 episodes. Originally Netflix renewed the series for 10 episodes, but in August the streamer ordered six more, giving Lucifer fans a super-sized fifth season.

It will be split in two halves. Tom Ellis announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Season 5 will be split in two, releasing eight episodes at a time.

We know the titles of several episodes. The Lucifer writers Twitter account has been releasing clues periodically so fans can guess the titles of the show’s episodes. Thanks to them, we know “Really Sad Devil Man” is the title of the Season 5 premiere.

What? A sad 😈 guy? Who could that be @jkning ? 🤔 #LuciferSeason5 #lucifer pic.twitter.com/MRLsCGoBNV — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) August 29, 2019

In addition to the Season 5 premiere, we know the titles of Episodes 2-7 already, and they are:

Episode 2: “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!”

Episode 3: “¡Diablo!”

Episode 4: “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Episode 5: “Detective Amenadiel”

Episode 6: “Bluballz”

Episode 7: “Our Mojo”

There will be a noir episode. Episode 4 will be set in the 1940s in an alternate universe, and it will be filmed in black and white, giving the whole thing a noir feel. We’ll also get two musical numbers in the episode, including a duet between Lucifer and his eternal sidekick and confidante, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

“I do sing with Tom, which is something I know that the fans really wanted,” Brandt told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful rendition of one of my favorite songs and a classic and has incredible American vocals, and we pay homage to that era and time.”

A Season 5 poster and first-look photos have been released. Click through the gallery below to see all the black-and-white pictures from the noir episode, along with the key art for the new season.

Tom Ellis, LuciferPhoto: Netflix

There will be a full-blown musical episode too. The noir episode isn’t the only special hour headed our way. A full-blown musical episode will kick off the second half of Season 5. Entertainment Weekly reports the musical episode will be the ninth episode of the season, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” and feature far more than just two musical numbers.

Entertainment Weekly also reports that ’80s pop star Debbie Gibson will guest star in the musical episode as Shelly Bitner, a controlling helicopter mother who won’t let her teenage son JJ have any say in his own future. And yes, she will be singing!

We’ll see a lot more of Hell. Actor DB Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s something going on on Earth that Amenadiel is not able to handle by himself.” Considering he’s a new father, the “otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell” likely has to do with protecting his half-angel, half-human son, Charlie. EW also premiered a delightful first look of Amenadiel in what looks like Lucifer cosplay. Hey, DB Woodside in a sharp suit — who’s complaining?

Season 5 will be introducing a new character named Donovan Glover. Netflix announced on Twitter that they had cast Matthew Bohrer for the role, but so far we have no other details as to whether Donovan is a friend or foe. Perhaps he’s the otherworldly threat Woodside was referring to?

First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer (@MatthewBohrer) playing Donovan Glover. pic.twitter.com/9Pu9RrJKA9 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 23, 2019

Eve (Inbar Lavi) will return for Season 5. Lavi will appear as Eve in the fifth season, Entertainment Weekly announced in February, and she’ll come face to face with a heartbroken Maze. Fans will recall that despite the romantic attraction between the two, Eve left town at the end of Season 4 to find out who she was outside of a relationship. “A reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?” Modrovich and Henderson teased to EW.

Tricia Helfer will also be back. Although Helfer will be back, we’re not quite sure if she’s still Charlotte. A first look from TVLine shows the actress in a ’50s housewife ensemble. She’s never looked like this before on the show.

Ella is getting a love interest. Entertainment Weekly reports that Under the Dome‘s Alex Koch will appear in Season 5 as a character named Pete Daily. He is described as an “endearing, nerdy, and friendly” reporter who just so happens to cross paths with everyone’s favorite CSI.

We’ll finally meet God. Season 5 will introduce us to the one character that has been ever-present in the DNA of the show but has never actually appeared on screen. As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, Dennis Haysbert has been cast to play God for multiple episodes, and we cannot wait for all the daddy issues to unfold!

God is gorgeous. @DennisHaysbert so good having you with us this season. @LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/HbsakflJ0u — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) January 16, 2020

Lucifer Season 5 premieres on Friday, Aug. 21. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Lauren German and Tom Ellis, LuciferPhoto: Netflix