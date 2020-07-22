‘Love Island’ Season 2 to Film in Las Vegas Hotel, Late Summer Debut

RELATED STORIES

Love conquers all… even a global pandemic.

Season 2 of CBS’ Love Island has begun preproduction and is slated to start airing by the end of the summer, Vulture reports. The new season’s contestants will be quarantined prior to shooting, which will take place at Las Vegas hotel The Cromwell, rather than the usual tropical island setting. (The Cromwell has been closed to visitors since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Love Island — an import of the UK reality romance hit — brings together a group of sexy singles looking for love in an exotic locale and has them pair off to avoid elimination, with a cash prize awaiting the winning couple. Season 1 aired last summer with contestants on an island in Fiji, and filming was set to begin in May on Season 2, but an international location was scrapped this time around due to coronavirus concerns. (CBS renewed the series for Season 2 last August.)

It’s still not entirely clear how a post-coronavirus Love Island will work, though: Vulture’s report says that standard social distancing protocols will apply during filming… but won’t that negate the frequent and fast-paced hookups that are Love Island‘s hallmark? Or will those protocols only apply to those who are off camera? (Let’s hope so. If there’s no physical contact allowed, is it even Love Island?)