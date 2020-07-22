Leeds United urge fans to stay at home as they prepare to lift Championship trophy | Football News

Watch Leeds lift the Championship trophy live on Football from 9.30pm, and also for free across our website and app
Leeds have urged their fans to stay at home when they lift the Championship trophy following their match with Charlton on Wednesday.
The trophy lift at Elland Road will be live on Football from 9.30pm following the climax of the Championship season.
Leeds were promoted on Friday when West Brom lost 2-1 to Huddersfield, and then crowned champions on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke ruled them out of the running.
The club are urging supporters to enjoy the trophy lift at home.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear released the following statement, it read: “Today Leeds United will officially be crowed champions of the Football League.
“This is a momentous occasion and one that we’ve dreamt of for 16 long years. But we must consider the health of people in our community before we celebrate- the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.
“We appreciate the support of fans, as always, and it is heart-breaking that we can’t encourage the kind of scenes we all know we should seeing be under different circumstances.
“However, people must consider the negative impact coming out could have on others.
"The trophy lift will be live on our social channels for fans to see and I promise that when the time is right, we will celebrate in style.
“For now, support Leeds, stay at home.”
Championship fixtures – final round
All matches kick off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 22:
Birmingham vs Derby
Brentford vs Barnsley – live on Mix from 7pm
Bristol City vs Preston
Cardiff City vs Hull
Leeds vs Charlton
Luton vs Blackburn
Millwall vs Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke
Reading vs Swansea
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Brom vs QPR – live on Football from 7.30pm
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
Follow the Championship finale with
West Brom are in pole position for automatic promotion with a one-point lead over Brentford; their game at home to QPR is live on Football from 7pm, with kick-off at 7.30pm.
You’ll also be able to see Fulham goals as they go in as the Cottagers head to Wigan in hope of sneaking into the top two.
Brentford need the Baggies to slip up and take advantage by bettering their result against Barnsley. You can watch that one on Mix from 7pm, with kick-off also at 7.30pm.
