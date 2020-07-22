Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni hospitalised

The last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised.

The last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised following an abdominal complaint.

Mlangeni, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his “warmest wishes for a full recovery to good health” to Mlangeni and extended his best wishes to the veteran’s family and comrades.

The ANC also wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery.

“Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

“The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country. This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation.”

@MYANC wishes Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankoe Tata Andrew Mlangeni speedy recovery following his hospitalization. Tata Mlangeni is the last remaining Rivonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday on the 6th of June.

Mlangeni was born on 6 June 1925 – the ninth child in a family of 14. In 1951, he joined the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and in 1954 he joined the ANC. In 1961, he was among the first to be sent for military training outside the country.

According to South African History Online, on his return in 1963, he was arrested after state witnesses told the court that he was one of the people responsible for recruiting and training an armed force. He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island along with former president Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and several other struggle icons.

After his release from prison 27 years later, Mlangeni served as a member of Parliament for the ANC from 1994 to 1999. He served in the National Assembly from 2009 until 2014, when he retired.

On 6 June, Mlangeni’s birthday was celebrated by a “dignified drive-through” at his home in Dube, Soweto, owing to lockdown restrictions.

Each car was given 30 seconds to wish Mlangeni a happy birthday and drop off a present outside the house. The drive-through celebration was led by a fire engine and the mayor’s motorcade, followed by June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation trustees.