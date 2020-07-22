Lachie Hunter sidelined indefinitely due to ‘personal reasons’, Western Bulldogs news

The Western Bulldogs are again preparing to brave through a period without star midfielder Lachie Hunter, after he was ruled out indefinitely on Wednesday.

According to a club statement, Hunter will be unavailable for selection due to “personal reasons”.

“The club will continue to strongly support Lachie as he works through some personal challenges, with his health and well-being to be the priority focus,” a Bulldogs statement read on Wednesday evening.

Lachie Hunter has been one of the Bulldogs’ best players since returning to the side in Round 6 (AAP)

Hunter’s absence will once again leave a gaping hole in the Bulldogs midfield that is already without Josh Dunkley who is currently sidelined through injury.

After missing four of the first five rounds of the season due to a four-match ban following his car crash in April, Hunter has played in the last two matches, averaging 26.5 disposals per game in the two outings.

Hunter was formally charged by Victoria Police for the April crash last month.

It is understood that while he will not play, the 25-year-old will remain in the Bulldogs’ Queensland quarantine hub alongside his teammates.

