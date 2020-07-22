Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Looked Like a Couple’ During Weekend Getaway

WENN/Avalon

An eyewitness claims the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the ‘Astroworld’ rapper ‘shared a hotel room’ during the vacation from July 17-18 in Montecito, California.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) may be getting back together for real. The former couple recently went to have a family getaway in Montecito, California with their daughter Stormi over the weekend and it was reported that they behaved like a couple.

An eyewitness tells In Touch that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the “Astroworld” rapper “shared a hotel room” during the vacation from July 17-18 and “looked like a couple.” The source says, “I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday.”

“They were in the hotel room the whole time. The nanny and the bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that they never left the room,” the eyewitness continues. In one picture that circulated online, Travis, Kylie and Stormi were photographed taking a stroll while sweetly holding hands.

Meanwhile, during the trip, Kylie also posted on Instagram Stories a selfie video of herself wearing her company’s “Sweater Weather” matte lip kit. She paired the earthy pink lip color with her her rosy cheeks and nude brown eyeshadow. “This lip color >.” so she captioned the clip.

The makeup mogul and the rapper have been rumored to be rekindling their romance following their split in October 2019. However, it’s said that they put Stormi as their first priority for now.

“Kylie feels very comfortable spending time with Travis because not only are they best friends, but she’s always wanted Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship,” a source said after she was spotted with Travis in Orange County. “When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness.”