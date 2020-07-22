Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye West’s Recent Twitter Rants

It has definitely been an interesting week thus far as Kanye West has been using his Twitter account to express himself and reveal some personal things about his family. Many fans have been praying for Kanye following his recent rants as they have taken into consideration his mental health.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian broke her silence and spoke out about the events surrounding Kanye and the things he has said on social media.

In a post to her Instagram story, Kim said, “As many of you know Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim continued, “I understand Kanye is a subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Read Kim’s full statement below:

As you all know Kanye has been making headlines following his recent Twitter rants, and also after his first presidential rally, which was held in South Carolina. His topics of discussion have ranged from him revealing that he and Kim almost terminated her first pregnancy, to calling out his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and even stating that he had tried to get a divorce since Kim met with Meek Mill at the Wardolf for prison reform.

We are continuing to keep Kanye and the entire West family lifted in prayer during this time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94