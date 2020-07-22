Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Kanye West’s Mental Health

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about husband Kanye West‘s health.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a statement on social media on Wednesday, July 22, following another series of tweets from the Grammy winner. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim began. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The mom of four continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim wrote that she “understands” her husband is “subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.” However, she noted that, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”