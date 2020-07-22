Kim Kardashian Reportedly in Talks With Lawyers to Divorce Kanye West After His Twitter Rant

WENN

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reportedly forgo divorce in the past because of their children, but the rapper's latest bipolar episode could be the last straw in their relationship.

Another report suggests that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for splitsville amid his latest episode of bipolar disorder. Words are the reality TV star has been in talks with lawyers to divorce her husband, who has been talking bad about his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a Twitter rant.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another source adds that while the couple has had their ups and downs in the past, the 39-year-old beauty has “wanted to make it work” and has gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children,” but this could be the last straw in their relationship.

The report comes after Kanye shockingly revealed during his first rally in South California on Sunday, July 19 that he and Kim considered aborting their first child North, though she eventually gave birth to her. He later went on a Twitter rant, in which he claimed that Kim and her mother Kris tried to lock him up with a doctor and likened his situation to 2017’s horror movie “Get Out“.

He went back to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday, saying that he’s been trying to divorce Kim since 2018 after she met with Meek Mill, insinuating that they had a secret relationship. He, however, made it clear that he had no hard feelings for the Philadelphia rapper, adding, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

Kim didn’t mention her alleged plans to divorce Kanye in a statement released on early Wednesday, July 22 to address her husband’s conditions. “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she defended her husband.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true,” she added, before asking “the media and public [to] give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”