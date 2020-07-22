Kim Kardashian & Meek Mill’s Prison Reform Meeting Was Reportedly Not A One-On-One Meeting

Last night Kanye West released a series of tweets, and in one of his many tweets, Kanye claimed that he was trying to get a divorce since Kim and Meek Mill met up to discuss prison reform.

Sources connected to both Kim and Meek reportedly spoke with TMZ to clarify that their meeting was not a one-on-one situation and that a third person was in fact involved during the meeting.

According to the site, their prison reform summit did take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Los Angeles. However, they were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai. The three of them met at Jean-Georges inside of the hotel and discussed plans to keep the prison reform movement going forward.

A witness reportedly said that Kim left alone right after the meeting.

Late last night, in a series of tweets, Kanye said, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’

He continued to say, “Meek is my man and was respectful, that’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

As we previously reported, Kim finally broke her silence and spoke out about Kanye’s mental health following his Twitter rant.

She said, “As many of you know Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

