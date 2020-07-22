Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Love Story: Relive the Timeline of Their Romance

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” Kim continued. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

The mother of four’s statement comes just days after the “Famous” rapper’s headline-making presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Despite their current struggles, Kim and Kanye have always had a deep bond and love for one another. After knowing each other as friends for years, they wed on May 24, 2014 in a lavish ceremony that took place at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy and have since welcomed four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months.

Relive the timeline of Kimye’s epic love story below.