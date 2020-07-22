Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Kanye West’s Meltdown, Asks for Compassion

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star defends her rapper husband as she asks for compassion and empathy following his controversial presidential rally and meltdown.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on her husband Kanye West‘s latest antics after the rapper took aim at her and her mother, Kris Jenner, in a bizarre Twitter attack.

Amid reports suggesting Kim is seeking divorce advice after Kanye revealed the couple had considered aborting their first child, North, during an emotional political rally on Sunday (19Jul20), the reality star is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West’s ongoing bipolar battle.

In a statement released to media outlets, she writes, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She adds, “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try (sic).”

Kim went on to call her husband “brilliant but complicated,” adding, “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions.”

She ended her note by asking fans for compassion and empathy and thanked everyone who has expressed concern for the rap star’s wellbeing.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kim insist stories of a marriage split are false, with one insider telling Page Six, “She is staying focused on helping him and his health right now. There’s no conversation about divorce.”

Overnight, Kanye claimed he has been “trying to divorce” his wife since 2018 in his latest bizarre Twitter rant.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ (sic),” he wrote.

5150 refers to the California law code for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves and/or others due to signs of mental illness.

Kanye also compared Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and alleged, “Kriss (sic) and Kim put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy.”