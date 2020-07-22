Khloe Kardashian Fears Her ‘Debilitating’ Migraines Hinder Her From Being Best Mom

Instagram

During an interview on ‘Good Morning America’, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star reveals she used to get as many as 12 migraines a month, starting when she was a pre-teen.

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her battle with blinding migraines, revealing the headaches started when she was a pre-teen.

The reality TV star has touched on her migraine nightmare on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and now Khloe is getting serious about her issues to help others, revealing her condition really gets her down.

“I have impaired vision, I get really dizzy and just the sharp, shooting pain mainly on a specific side of my face…,” she tells “Good Morning America“, revealing she used to get as many as 12 migraines a month, and one lasted for two days.

“They’re debilitating and there’s times you can’t get out of bed because walking seems almost like it’s impossible, it can’t be done.”

Khloe admits the worst thing about her headaches is that they take her away from time with her daughter, True, and she admits she often “stresses out” over the constant threat of a migraine.

“I know how it wipes me out and that how I’m gonna be maybe not the best mom that I’d like to be (sic).”

Khloe tells GMA her headaches have increased during the COVID crisis, because she’s anxious so much of the time.

The star has now signed on as a spokesperson for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to make sure other migraine sufferers no longer feel alone.

A statement released by Khloe and shared by the company reads: “I’ve suffered from migraine since the sixth grade and they’ve been debilitating from day one. In addition to the physical pain, migraine has also robbed me of time with my daughter. That’s the most heartbreaking thing.”

“So I decided to do something about it. Now I’m able to feel back to normal quickly and focus on what matters to me.”

Khloe is now urging fellow migraine sufferers to join a new online community of experts, created to offer help and support.

She adds, “I encourage people to go to TakeBackToday.com and there is an amazing community… where you can get advice, tips, where you have like-minded people that are experiencing the same things that you are.”