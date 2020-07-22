Katy Perry Spills How She Came Up With ‘Smile’ for New Album’s Title

Instagram

During an appearance on shock jock Howard Stern’s radio show, the ‘Firework’ hitmaker admits she felt ‘so ashamed’ for having to take medication when she battled depression.

Katy Perry decided her latest album should be called “Smile” after realising she had lost hers during a battle with depression.

The pop star admits she was in a very dark place when she started work on the project and couldn’t find happiness in dating and shopping – the things she used to turn to when faced with the blues.

“I’ve always had a playful thing about my music and I lost that… I had really lost my smile,” she told shock jock Howard Stern during an appearance on his radio show on Tuesday, July 21, revealing the criticism she received about her previous album, Witness, really upset her.

“You create art and you’re excited for it to be received by the world. When it’s not received by the world, when it’s kind of like, ‘No, thank you’, you think, ‘Oh s**t, that doesn’t feel good’.”

“It was more (depression) than I had ever faced in my life. I’d had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music. It’s like all these things you do to distract – you eat, you work, you get a new boyfriend, you shop.”

Things go so bad that Katy had to start taking medication.

“I was so ashamed… because I was like…, ‘I wrote Firework!’ But it was one of those things where I’d sprained my brain a little bit.”

Pregnant Perry’s new album, “Smile”, will be released next month.