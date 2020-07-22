Kanye West’s Latest Bipolar Episode Is ‘Terrible,’ His Marriage to Kim Kardashian May Not Survive It

WENN

Though the ‘Follow Good’ rapper’s bizarre antics have been embarrassing the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, they reportedly have nothing but ‘compassion for him right now.’

–

While Kim Kardashian has been always publicly supportive of Kanye West despite his bizarre antics during their marriage, his latest episode of bipolar disorder could be the last straw in their relationship. Rumor has it the situation is “really bad” right now and the couple’s marriage may not survive it.

Multiple sources allegedly close to the GOOD Music founder and the reality TV star share similar concern following the rapper’s Twitter meltdown. Describing his latest bipolar episode as “terrible,” one of the so-called insiders tells New York Post’s Page Six, “I don’t know if they can survive it.”

While the Atlanta-born star’s bizarre antics have been embarrassing the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, they reportedly have nothing but “compassion for him right now.” The source notes, “Anger is not a motivation.”

“The family is trying to work out what to do and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment,” the source adds.

The source goes on dishing that when Ye is in good health, he’s “super lovely and connected.” But during an episode, it’s “terrible.” The source shares, “The sad thing is that when he recovers, he realizes what he’s done and he apologizes.”

It was previously reported that Kim was “mortified” after Kanye revealed during his rally in South California on Sunday, July 19 that he and his wife considered aborting their first child North, though she eventually gave birth to her.

He later went on a Twitter rant, claiming that Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner tried to “lock him up” with a doctor and likened his situation to 2017’s horror movie “Get Out“. The 43-year-old star, however, seemed to be doing well when comedian Dave Chapelle visited him in Wyoming on Tuesday.