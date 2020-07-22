Kanye West Tweets He’s Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian!!

Kanye West took to Twitter to tweet and delete that he’s trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” West wrote.

The tweets come just a day after Ye went viral for a lengthy Twitter rant. In the tweets, he claimed that Kim and Kris Jenner were trying to lock him up and that the movie Get Out” was about his life.

Over the weekend, Kanye held his first-ever campaign rally for president, where he admitted that she tried to force her to abort their daughter, North West.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” he said while in tears. “She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”