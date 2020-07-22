Kanye West Says He’s Been Trying To Divorce Wife Kim Kardashian, Took Shots At Kris Jenner In Late-Night Twitter Rant

Kanye West dropped some bombs overnight on Twitter! Perhaps his biggest revelation that shook fans was that he’s been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian.

This new series of tweets come a day after Kanye ranted on Twitter about Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner while also discussing his mental health.

He previously expressed anger against Kim for allegedly trying to bring a doctor to Wyoming to commit him.

Early Wednesday morning, Kanye tweeted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he said. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night…Kris Jong-Un.”

Kanye further explained that Meek Mill is still good with him but Kim was out of line, raising questions about what actually happened between during Kim and Meek’s meeting.

“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog,” Kanye tweeted. “Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more that that through Christ…But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

Ye also randomly noted that Lil Baby is his favorite rapper but won’t do a song with him in the same tweet.

In addition to the Kim Kardashian bombshell, Kanye made some shocking tweets about Kris Jenner.

“Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval…that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy,” Kanye said.

He referred to the term “white supremacy” multiple times during his Twitter rant while speaking about Kris, sharing a text conversation with Kris he referred to as “white supremacy at its highest no cap.”

Despite his rant, we hope that those who have Kanye’s best interests at heart are in contact with him and checking in on him.

