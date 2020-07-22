Kanye West Says He’s Been Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian Because of Meek Mill

WENN

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper also calls out his mother-in-law Kris Jenner because she keeps ignoring his messages, calling the matriarch a ‘devil’ and ‘Kris Jong-Un.’

Kanye West had another online meltdown on Tuesday, July 21. As Kris Jenner continued to ghost him, the “Famous” rapper decided to attack the matriarch as he revealed a shocking detail regarding his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

He began by calling Kris the “devil,” before vowing, “EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WITH NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY.” The Yeezy owner then posted a screenshot of his attempt to get in touch with Kris, threatening her to “go to war” if she still decided not to respond to his message.

He continued, “MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots.” Kanye began name-dropping a couple of well-known figures again, who were Drake and Larsa Pippen, along with a thinking emoji.

In another tweet, Kanye made a shocking confession that he actually had been trying to divorce Kim as he hinted that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star tried to cheat on him with Meek Mill. “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go,” he said on the micro-blogging site. “This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

Despite what happened, Kanye made it clear that he held no grudge towards Meek. “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???” the hip-hop star wrote, before saying that Kim “went out of line” because she and Kris allegedly put out a statement without his approval.

Neither Kim nor Kris has responded to this. Meanwhile, Kanye has deleted his tweets.